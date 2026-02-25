Jharkhand Plane Crash Who Was Captain Vivek Bhagat Pilot Of Air Ambulance That Crashed In Chatra

A promising young pilot was among the seven people who lost their lives in the devastating air ambulance crash that took place in Jharkhand's Chatra district this Monday. Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, a native of Luti village in Jharkhand's Latehar district, was flying the ill-fated aircraft when it went down. The crash left his village and district in deep mourning. He was even slated to attend a close friend's engagement ceremony on February 27. However, tragedy struck just days before that could happen.