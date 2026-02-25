Jharkhand Plane Crash Who Was Captain Vivek Bhagat Pilot Of Air Ambulance That Crashed In Chatra

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe? Team India issues major update

Konkona Sen Sharma says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry: 'How many people have actually read Hema Committee report'

Married couple arrested for racially abusing northeast women, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Delhi is for all'

Why Delhi Court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee to return Rs 5.7 crore days after cricketer's second marriage?

Who is Princy Parikh? RJ forced to delete viral World Cup reel with David Miller after rape threats

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vows action against misconduct towards Arunachali women, says' will meet victims'

Fact check: Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffered heart attack, Devdas director rushed to hospital after birthday? Here's the truth: 'He went for a...'

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: PM Narendra Modi pens letter for couple, ask them to 'share responsibilities, embrace each other’s...'

Delhi to be renamed Indraprastha? BJP MP writes to Centre after Kerala's name change, here's all you need to know

DNA Fact Check: Did Jamia Millia Islamia prohibit boys and girls from standing together during Ramadan?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe? Team India issues major update

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe?

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s

Konkona Sen Sharma says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry: 'How many people have actually read Hema Committee report'

Konkona says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s

From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics

From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits

Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics

Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday

HomeVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 03:35 PM IST

Jharkhand Plane Crash Who Was Captain Vivek Bhagat Pilot Of Air Ambulance That Crashed In Chatra

A promising young pilot was among the seven people who lost their lives in the devastating air ambulance crash that took place in Jharkhand's Chatra district this Monday. Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, a native of Luti village in Jharkhand's Latehar district, was flying the ill-fated aircraft when it went down. The crash left his village and district in deep mourning. He was even slated to attend a close friend's engagement ceremony on February 27. However, tragedy struck just days before that could happen.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

A promising young pilot was among the seven people who lost their lives in the devastating air ambulance crash that took place in Jharkhand's Chatra district this Monday. Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, a native of Luti village in Jharkhand's Latehar district, was flying the ill-fated aircraft when it went down.

The crash left his village and district in deep mourning. He was even slated to attend a close friend's engagement ceremony on February 27. However, tragedy struck just days before that could happen.

captain vivek bhagat
jharkhand plane crash
jharkhand air ambulance crash
medical place crash ranchi
medical plane crash in jharkhand
air ambulance crash in ranchi
air ambulance crash in jharkhand
jharkhand news
ranchi news
plane crash in jahrkahnd
jharkhand plane crash news
plane crash in simaria
plane crash near chatra jharkhand
plane crash in jharkhand today
plane crash in ranchi news
police on jharkhand plane crash
video of jharkhand plane carsh
Jharkhand
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe? Team India issues major update
T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe?
Konkona Sen Sharma says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry: 'How many people have actually read Hema Committee report'
Konkona says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry
Married couple arrested for racially abusing northeast women, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Delhi is for all'
Married couple arrested for racially abusing northeast women
Why Delhi Court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee to return Rs 5.7 crore days after cricketer's second marriage?
Why Delhi Court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee to return
Who is Princy Parikh? RJ forced to delete viral World Cup reel with David Miller after rape threats
Who is Princy Parikh? RJ forced to delete viral World Cup reel with David Miller
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement