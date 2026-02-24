Jharkhand Plane Crash Scary Visuals Emerges After Air Ambulance Flying To Delhi Crashes In Chatra

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kalki 2 starts filming in Hyderabad, Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos with Kamal Haasan: 'Working together after ages'

Sensex falls 1068 points, Nifty drops below 25430; What led stock markets to end in Red?

Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, drop quirky message: 'We both deserve a medal and a...'

Aditya Pancholi hopes to get 'justice' in 2019 rape case, Bombay HC adjourned hearning for March 4

Kerala to get new name? Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wonders as Union Cabinet approves new name, here's all about it

Before US strikes Iran to remove Ali Khamenei, $13 billion warship USS Ford faces sewage crisis, why?

Vishal Bhardwaj reacts to negative reactions for Shahid Kapoor-starrer O Romeo: 'Some critics have issue with my reinvention'

Subedaar: Janhvi Kapoor roots for Anil Kapoor, says 'chachu is back to show...'

Will rain disrupt PAK vs ENG Super 8 clash at Pallekele? Check Kandy's weather report

How Opium Wars continue to shape drug trade? El Mencho's killing exposes narcotics nexus of China, Mexico and Canada?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kalki 2 starts filming in Hyderabad, Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos with Kamal Haasan: 'Working together after ages'

Kalki 2 starts filming, Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos with Kamal Haasan

Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, drop quirky message: 'We both deserve a medal and a...'

Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, drop quirky message

US Iran News: Trump Denies US General Daniel Caine Opposed Potential War With Iran | Trump News

US Iran News: Trump Denies US General Daniel Caine Opposed Potential War With Iran | Trump News

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream

Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic

HomeVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 04:49 PM IST

Jharkhand Plane Crash Scary Visuals Emerges After Air Ambulance Flying To Delhi Crashes In Chatra

Seven people were killed after an air ambulance transporting a patient from Ranchi to New Delhi, crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday night. The flight, which was expected to reach the national capital by 10pm, crashed before it could reach Delhi.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Seven people were killed after an air ambulance transporting a patient from Ranchi to New Delhi, crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday night. The flight, which was expected to reach the national capital by 10pm, crashed before it could reach Delhi.

jharkhand plane crash
jharkhand air ambulance crash
medical place crash ranchi
medical plane crash in jharkhand
air ambulance crash in ranchi
air ambulance crash in jharkhand
jharkhand news
ranchi news
plane crash in jahrkahnd
jharkhand plane crash news
ranchi plane crash news
plane crash in simaria
plane crash near chatra jharkhand
plane crash in jharkhand today
plane crash in ranchi news
Jharkhand
police on jharkhand plane crash
video of jharkhand plane carsh
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kalki 2 starts filming in Hyderabad, Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos with Kamal Haasan: 'Working together after ages'
Kalki 2 starts filming, Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos with Kamal Haasan
Sensex falls 1068 points, Nifty drops below 25430; What led stock markets to end in Red?
Sensex falls 1068 points, Nifty drops below 25430; What led stock markets to e
Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, drop quirky message: 'We both deserve a medal and a...'
Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, drop quirky message
Kerala to get new name? Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wonders as Union Cabinet approves new name, here's all about it
Kerala to get new name? Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wonders of Cabinet's approval
Before US strikes Iran to remove Ali Khamenei, $13 billion warship USS Ford faces sewage crisis, why?
Before US strikes Iran to remove Ali Khamenei, $13 billion warship USS Ford face
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement