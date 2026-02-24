Jharkhand Plane Crash Redbird Airways Employee Reacts On Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash

After an air ambulance, operated by Redbird airways, crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra District on Monday evening killing all seven people onboard, the airline’s alleged history of corruption, and regulatory violations was brought under renewed scrutiny on Tuesday. The company had previously been flagged for fraudulent practices. Redbird Airways was reportedly also under the scanner of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) for the past few weeks prior to the crash. Redbird had allegedly been served show cause notices by regulatory authorities in the past for not adhering to regulatory protocols.