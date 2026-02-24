Jharkhand Plane Crash Police Recount Night Rescue In Chatra After Jharkhand Air Ambulane Crash

A Delhi-bound air ambulance charter plane crashed near Simaria, Chatra district in Jharkhand On 23rd february. The medical aircraft had taken off from Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi for Delhi. Seven people were on board, including a patient, at the time of the accident. Officials recovered metal debris and parts resembling engine components at the crash site.