FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid ongoing fraud probe

The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, says 'secular Kerala state has been portrayed wrongly'

Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 learjets

DNA Fact Check: Rs 19.5 Lakh a Month on Rs 18,000 Investment? Know truth here

Who was Mayank Pawar? MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant and Mr India winner dies at 37, moved Sunny Leone to tears on MTV show

Pilot's Call is Final: DGCA announces new stringent mandates, tells airlines to put safety first, not profit

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna kick off pre-wedding festivities with cricket match in 'Virosh Premier League'

Delhi govt covers 3.97 lakh widows, 1.31 lakh divyang beneficiaries under Ayushman Scheme: CM Rekha Gupta

Rinku Singh to miss Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe? Here's what latest report suggests

Who are Bhopal sisters Afreen and Amreen arrested in sex racket? How did they lure victims?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jharkhand Plane Crash: Family Borrowed 7 Lakh For Air Ambulance, Tragic Journey To Save 1 Killed 7

Jharkhand Plane Crash: Family Borrowed 7 Lakh For Air Ambulance, Tragic Journey To Save 1 Killed 7

IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid ongoing fraud probe

IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid fraud probe

The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, says 'secular Kerala state has been portrayed wrongly'

The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream

Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic

HomeVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 11:21 PM IST

Jharkhand Plane Crash My Son Saved Many Lives Now Hes Gone Father Of Pilot Who Died In Crash

On air ambulance crash, father of deceased pilot Vikas Bhagat, DS Bhagat says," My son saved many lives by piloting an air ambulance, but today he has lost his life. He had spoken to his mother before the incident...I saw my only son's mortal remains." Seven people were killed on Monday night after a Ranchi to Delhi air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district. As per DGCA, all seven on board, including pilot Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, were killed in the ill-fated crash. Speaking to reporters, DS Bhagat, the father of the deceased pilots, mourned the loss of his son, stating that he wanted to save lives by piloting air ambulances. "His chachi kept dinner ready for him. He told her that he will eat at home and is expected to land in Delhi at 9pm. However, she kept waiting till 11pm for Vikas to come, and then we found out about the crash,' he added further.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

On air ambulance crash, father of deceased pilot Vikas Bhagat, DS Bhagat says," My son saved many lives by piloting an air ambulance, but today he has lost his life. He had spoken to his mother before the incident...I saw my only son's mortal remains."

Seven people were killed on Monday night after a Ranchi to Delhi air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district. As per DGCA, all seven on board, including pilot Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, were killed in the ill-fated crash.

Speaking to reporters, DS Bhagat, the father of the deceased pilots, mourned the loss of his son, stating that he wanted to save lives by piloting air ambulances.

"His chachi kept dinner ready for him. He told her that he will eat at home and is expected to land in Delhi at 9pm. However, she kept waiting till 11pm for Vikas to come, and then we found out about the crash,' he added further.

jharkhandnews
ranchinews
planecrash
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid ongoing fraud probe
IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid fraud probe
The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, says 'secular Kerala state has been portrayed wrongly'
The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 learjets
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 le
DNA Fact Check: Rs 19.5 Lakh a Month on Rs 18,000 Investment? Know truth here
DNA Fact Check: Rs 19.5 Lakh a Month on Rs 18,000 Investment? Know truth here
Who was Mayank Pawar? MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant and Mr India winner dies at 37, moved Sunny Leone to tears on MTV show
Who was Mayank Pawar? MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant, Mr India winner dies at 37
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement