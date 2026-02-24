IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid ongoing fraud probe
On air ambulance crash, father of deceased pilot Vikas Bhagat, DS Bhagat says," My son saved many lives by piloting an air ambulance, but today he has lost his life. He had spoken to his mother before the incident...I saw my only son's mortal remains." Seven people were killed on Monday night after a Ranchi to Delhi air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district. As per DGCA, all seven on board, including pilot Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, were killed in the ill-fated crash. Speaking to reporters, DS Bhagat, the father of the deceased pilots, mourned the loss of his son, stating that he wanted to save lives by piloting air ambulances. "His chachi kept dinner ready for him. He told her that he will eat at home and is expected to land in Delhi at 9pm. However, she kept waiting till 11pm for Vikas to come, and then we found out about the crash,' he added further.