Jharkhand Plane Crash Family Borrowed 7 Lakh For Air Ambulance Tragic Journey To Save 1 Killed 7

Air ambulance that crashed near Chatra in Jharkhand was carrying 7 people including a critically injured patient. The patient was identified as 37-year-old Sanjay Kumar, seriously burned in a short-circuit fire. Ashok had suffered severe burn injuries and was being airlifted for advanced treatment in Delhi. The air ambulance was bound for Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for specialist care. To afford the costly evacuation, Ashok’s family borrowed ₹7 lakh for the air ambulance journey. Also onboard were two pilots, paramedic and a doctor accompanying Sanjay and his family. All seven people on the air ambulance died when it crashed shortly after take-off. The tragedy turned a desperate life-saving mission into a fatal crash for the entire party. Local police and aviation authorities are investigating the cause of the crash amid public concern.