Jharkhand Plane Crash Chief Of Redbird Airways Expresses Grief Over Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash

Mohinder Kaur, Chief of Flight safety Redbird Airways Pvt. Ltd says, "...We are also very saddened by the incident...The flight went perfectly fine, and even on the return, there were no defects in the aircraft. Both pilots were capable and experienced pilots...The investigation is still ongoing...The investigation agency came. They seized some items and left...".