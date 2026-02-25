Jharkhand Plane Crash 2 Planes Had Taken Off From Ranchi Minutes Before Air Ambulance Crash

2 aircraft Indigo & Air India flights taken off from Ranchi, safely minutes before accident. 7 people killed in a deadly plane crash in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday night. Ill fated aircraft sought weather deviation from Kolkata ATC before losing contact with air traffic control. Aircraft crashed within minutes roughly 8 minutes after other departures. Patient Sanjay Kumar was being shifted from ranchi to Delhi for advanced care in air ambulance. Ranchi Hospital confirms 65% burn patient arranged private air ambulance. The aircraft had no cockpit voice recorder or flight data recorder, making the crash cause difficult to determine.