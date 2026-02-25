Jharkhand Plane Crash 2 Planes Had Taken Off From Ranchi Minutes Before Air Ambulance Crash

Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42
Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...
IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chennai game - All you need to know
VIROSH wedding: Inside photos and videos from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet, haldi ceremony
Which five OTT platforms have been blocked by Government for streaming 'obscene' content? Check list here
CUET UG 2026: Registration opens, last day to apply tomorrow, check direct link, steps to apply here
England’s thrilling win over Pakistan pushes ICC to brink of rare 51-year record amid Asian teams struggles
SC refuses to ban Yadav Ji Ki Love Story, says Ghooskhor Pandat case was different: 'Title not derogatory to Yadav community'
Who is Vivek Banzal? BSNL director under fire after 50 officials deputed for lavish Prayagraj trip
Delhi teen released after being arrested for ramming Thar into i20 killing a tourist in Goa, here’s what happened
INDIA
2 aircraft Indigo & Air India flights taken off from Ranchi, safely minutes before accident. 7 people killed in a deadly plane crash in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday night. Ill fated aircraft sought weather deviation from Kolkata ATC before losing contact with air traffic control. Aircraft crashed within minutes roughly 8 minutes after other departures. Patient Sanjay Kumar was being shifted from ranchi to Delhi for advanced care in air ambulance. Ranchi Hospital confirms 65% burn patient arranged private air ambulance. The aircraft had no cockpit voice recorder or flight data recorder, making the crash cause difficult to determine.