Jharkhand: People perform ‘Holika Dahan’ with gusto in Ranchi
Ahead of the Holi celebrations, People in Ranchi performed 'Holika Dahan’ with gusto on March 17. ‘Holika Dahan’ is the first ritual of the two-day Holi festival.
