Jharkhand: Man paralysed for years claims to be cured after taking Covishield vaccine

A 55-year-old man Dularchand Munda from Bokaro, Jharkhand, who was paralysed and lost his voice four years ago in an accident, now claims to move and speak after taking Covishield vaccine on January 4. “Glad to have taken this vaccine. I can move my legs after taking the vaccine on January 4,” said Munda. Munda has become paralysed and lost his voice four years ago in an accident. After spending lakh rupees in his treatment, a dose of the Covishield vaccine cured his illness, his family claimed. Bokaro Civil Surgeon Dr Jitendra Kumar said he was surprised and has asked for the constitution of a medical team to analyse the medical history of the case. “Amazed to see this. But it needs to be ascertained by scientists. Had he recovered from a medical condition not more than some days old, it could be understood but recovering suddenly from a 4-year-old medical condition after taking the vaccine is unbelievable,” Dr Kumar said.