Jharkhand govt launches CMSUPPORTS app for subsidy on petrol

The Jharkhand government on January 19 launched an application named CMSUPPORTS for registration and verification of all beneficiaries under the scheme which aims to give subsidy of Rs 25 per litre on petrol. Speaking to mediapersons, State Tourism Minister Hafizul Hassan said that Aadhar Card will be required to give subsidy on fuel prices. “Aadhar cards will be required to give a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre petrol for a maximum of 10 litres in a month for 2-wheelers, via an app launched by CM Hemant Soren. It will also be given to non-license holders till April 1,” said Hafizul Hassan, Minister in Jharkhand government.