Jharkhand Encounter 8 Top Naxal Leaders Gunned Down In An Encounter In Jharkhand’s Bokaro

Jharkhand Encounter: In a significant blow to Naxalism, three high-profile wanted leaders of the banned outfit, including one carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, among eight members were neutralized on Monday in a joint operation in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. Among the eight naxals neutralized in the operation were three high-profile individuals with bounties of Rs 1 crore, Rs 25 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.