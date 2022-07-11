Search icon
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inspects and reviews preparation for ‘Shravani Mela’, PM Modi's visit

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on July 10 inspected and reviewed the preparation for Shravani Mela in Deogarh. PM Modi's is also scheduled to visit Deogarh on 12th July and lay foundation stone of various developmental projects. Shravani Mela is going to start from July 14. Speaking about the preparations, Soren said, ‘Shravani Mela' is being organised after a long time. We are taking all necessary precautions for Covid19. We have come here to inspect the arrangements for the upcoming Mela.

