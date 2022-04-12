Jharkhand cable-car mishap: Rescue operation underway in Deoghar

As many as 32 people were rescued after a devastating accident at the Tirkut Ropeway service in Deoghar, Jharkhand on April 11. The Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Air Force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are rigorously engaged in the rescue operation. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has ordered high-level investigation into ropeway accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also constantly monitoring situation in Deoghar. “For the 1st time, Indian Army, Air Force, NDRF, and ITBP have together constituted joint coordination with district admin for this rescue op (Deoghar ropeway accident), which is at its conclusive stage. I have been camping here since 8pm. Local people were saying that if provided facilities, they could have emptied 4 cabins themselves. But the government wasn't listening to me and today, local people emptied 2 cabins after the support of forces. So the government had to take the support of locals for rescue,” BJP MP Dr Nishikant Dubey added.