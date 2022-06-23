Jharkhand By-poll Voting begins for Mandar Assembly Constituency amid tight security

Polling for the by-poll of Mandar Assembly Constituency began on June 23 amid tight security. The polling began at 7 am and will continue up to 4 pm. Over 3.54 lakh voters, including 1.75 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the region. The electoral fate of 14 candidates are in fray. Voting for bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha seats and 7 assembly seats is being held on June 23.