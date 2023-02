Jharkahand: 20-year-old woman killed by family members in Chaibasa, 3 arrested

Jharkhand Police arrested three persons on February 20 for the murder of a 20-year-old woman. A 20-year-old woman, Sadiya Kaushar, was allegedly killed by her father, Mustafa Ahmad, and her two brothers. The woman was beaten to death by her family members after they saw her talking to her boyfriend. The body of the woman was found in a nearby well.