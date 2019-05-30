Jeweller makes special gold silver mementos to gift PM Modi for winning Lok Sabha polls

Jeweller Harish Saholiya has made 3 mementos with gold and silver for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat’s Rajkot. He made these mementos to present him for winning the Lok Sabha elections. In one momento, he made PM Modi as a global leader putting pictures of him with world leaders. Harish Saholiya started preparing these mementos as soon as EC declared dates of LS polls. While speaking to ANI, Jeweller Harish Saholiya said, “We started making it as soon as the elections dates were declared. Now that results have been announced, we will try to get time from PMO so that we can present these mementos to PM.”