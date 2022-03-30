Jens Ploetner says Germany engaged in policy change to relinquish dependency on Russian coal oil

Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Ploetner, while addressing at a press conference on March 30 said that Germany is steadily engaged in policy change pertaining to relinquishing their dependency on Russian Coal and Oil. “Ukraine war has changed a lot of things. We are engaged in a steady and ambitious course of policy change pertaining to relinquishing our dependency on Russian Coal and Oil. It will take a bit long to renounce Russian Gas as well,” he said.