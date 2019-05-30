JDU won’t be part of PM Modi’s union cabinet Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) chief Nitish Kumar, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, claimed that the BJP wanted just one member from the JDU to be included in the union cabinet, which Kumar termed as “symbolic participation.” He also said that he did not want the ministry just for the sake of it. Kumar, however, said this would not strain the JDU relations with the BJP as it was not a “big issue” for him. “They wanted only one person from JDU in the cabinet, so it would have been just a symbolic participation. We informed them that it is okay and we don't need it. It is not a big issue; we are fully in NDA and not upset at all. We are working together, no confusion,” Kumar told media in Delhi.