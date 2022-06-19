JDU leader on Centre providing Y level security to Bihar BJP leaders

Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar on June 18 commented on alleged objection to Centre providing 'Y' category security by CRPF to 10 Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Bihar including Deputy CMs and MLAs. “Why would anyone have an objection to their (Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party leaders) security? Only they know well why security has been given to them. But the security of the youth's future is equally important, it's their responsibility to speak to them.”