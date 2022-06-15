JDU Chief Kushwaha opens up on removal of party’s general secretaries, spokesperson

Bihar’s JDU Chief Umesh Singh Kushwaha on June 14 opened up on removal of party's state general secretaries Anil Kumar, Vipin Yadav and spokesperson Ajay Alok. Speaking to ANI, he said, “Party's state gen secys Anil Kumar, Vipin Yadav & spox Ajay Alok being relieved of their posts & being suspended from party's primary membership.” He said that those party officers were breaching the discipline of the party since few days. He further added, “This decision has been taken to strengthen the party and maintain discipline in the party.”