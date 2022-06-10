JD(S) Chief Kumaraswamy expresses confidence in winning Rajya Sabha Polls

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Kumaraswamy on June 10 expressed his confidence in winning the Rajya Sabha Elections, stating that out of 32 we have around 30 to 31 votes. “We have confidence that we have 30-31 votes. K Srinivasa Gowda has expressed that he will vote for Congress. Now, let us see,” said Kumaraswamy. “CT Ravi is BJP General Secretary, so how did he enter Congress office? This shows that CT Ravi went to meet Siddaramaiah for his cooperation in the victory of the BJP candidate,” he added. Polling to elect members of the Upper House of the Parliament on 16 Rajya Sabha seats spread across four states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Haryana- is underway on June 10.