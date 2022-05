Jayant Chaudhary files nomination for RS elections as joint candidate of RLD, Samajwadi Party

National President of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary filedhis nomination for Rajya Sabha elections as a joint candidate of RLD and Samajwadi Party (SP) on May 30 in Lucknow.Chaudhary filed his nomination in presence of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.