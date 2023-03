Japanese PM Fumio Kishida pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on March 20. PM Kishida is on a two-day visit to India to strengthen ties between both countries. He signed the visitors’ book at the Raj Ghat. PM Kishida was also gifted a statue of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat