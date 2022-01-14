Japanese expert explains about discharge of Fukushima's wastewater into sea

When Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station was launched by Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), many options for disposal of stored ALPS treated water were studied by a special independent subcommittee of experts. Finally, it was concluded that discharge into the sea could be implemented more reliably. How was this concluded? Prof. Hiroshi Tauchi looks back on the careful examinations. Based on careful examination by the government, discharge into the sea will be undertaken in the near future. From now, what is the most important? To confirm the path towards the decommissioning, it is necessary to obtain understanding from related local governments and residents. Mutual understanding with the parties concerned including those from other countries is integral. Continuous efforts by TEPCO, Fukushima citizens, the Japanese government and relevant personnel worldwide are required.