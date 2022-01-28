Japan provide conducive atmosphere to foreign workers

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Japan maintains order and unity. This is made possible not only by the Japanese but foreigners who have integrated themselves into the local society. Known as “Essential Foreigners,” they are indispensable partners of the natives. Mohamad Yusup works as a nurse at Kawakita General Hospital in Suginami, Tokyo, who moved to Japan from Jakarta, Indonesia. Even living in Japan, Yusup adheres to his religious teachings - be it the food or prayers. He studied the Japanese language and passed the national qualification exam, which was crucial to invite his family over. It was his strong wish to live with his family that motivated him to succeed. His job as a nurse has helped him gain trust and live with his loving family. Yusup is living a truly fulfilling life in Japan. Nguyen Thi My Loan came to Japan from Vietnam at the end of 2008 to work for Mishow, a clothing manufacturer in Tokyo. Her main job is working on the sewing machine and iron clothes. Since coming to Japan, she has studied katakana, kanji, and hiragana every day, thinking about how she can improve on her own. A truly wonderful surprise and reward; she has passed the second grade of a private Japanese examination. Her hard work has paid off in the form of an honorable award. The difference in the customs and lifestyle here was confusing for her at first, but her Japanese and Vietnamese friends have helped her keep on. Integrated foreigners who have overcome differences in tradition and lifestyle uphold Japanese society. Japan will continue to accept and nurture these “Essential Foreigners.”