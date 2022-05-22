Japan excited regarding opportunities in India including PLI Scheme Indian Envoy SK Verma

Indian Ambassador to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma on May 22 said that Japan is excited regarding the opportunities in India including the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI). “Japan is excited regarding the opportunities in India including the PLI scheme. So they need to understand us better and we need to understand them better,” he said. “Both PMs (India-Japan) when met in New Delhi this year, they had an ambition and aspiration to look at 5 trillion Yen being invested in India through public, private, and financing modes. I hope we are able to encourage them to have more investments in India,” added Envoy Sanjay Kumar Verma.