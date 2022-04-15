Japan: Casio calculators contributes to math education

CASIO is renowned all over the world for manufacturing calculators. In Japan, scientific calculators are used in the classes of universities and technical colleges. Casio trains teachers and builds a pilot curriculum in Thailand education, where scientific calculators are not used. Casio tries to use them for future math education by receiving feedback from students and teachers and verifying it. CASIO is both a manufacturer and an educator. It aims to expand its coverage to other emerging countries as well.