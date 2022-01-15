January 16 to be celebrated as ‘National Start-up Day’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with more than 150 startups from various sectors on January 15 via video conferencing. Addressing the interactive session, PM Modi said, “January 16 to be celebrated as ‘National Start-up Day’. Start-ups are going to be the backbone of new India. When India completes 100 years of independence, start-ups will have an important role. The country’s innovators are making the country proud globally.”