Janmashtami 2022: Rituals performed at International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple of Delhi

Amid the blowing of conch shells and beating of drums, rituals were being performed at International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Delhi on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Special ‘abhishek’ of Lord Krishna idol was also performed at the temple. The Hindu festival of Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.