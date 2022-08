Janmashtami 2022: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan partakes in Dahi Handi celebrations in Bhopal

As midnight celebrations of Janmashtami continued on August 20, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in Dahi Handi in Bhopal. A huge crowd gathered to watch the CM partake in the jolly celebration.The Hindu festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by people throughout the country to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.