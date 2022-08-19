Janmashtami 2022 Krishna devotees take out procession in Kozhikode

On the eve of ‘Krishna Janmashtami’ on August 18, devotees along with children took part in a procession which was taken out at Kozhikode in Kerala. A cavalcade of people dressed as Lord Krishna and went around the district attracting devotees and onlookers. Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast, praying at temples.