'Jan Dhan Yojana provided support to 45 crore people' says Smriti Irani

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Z Irani on July 02 addressed a Press Conference in Hyderabad. The Union Minister lauded the Modi Government schemes during the conference and informed that the Jan Dhan Yojana provided economic support to 45 crore people.“BJP national president JP Nadda addressed the party's national executive meet where he mentioned the pro-poor welfare policies of the Modi Government,” the Union Minister said “BJP national president spoke elaborately on Government schemes on Jan Dhan Yojana which has provided economic support to close to 45 crore people, PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat scheme along with mentioning social service schemes and policies for farmers,” she added.