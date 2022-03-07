‘Jan Aushadhi Kendras’ help in illness, relieve financially as well: PM Modi

On the occasion of ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners and beneficiaries of the ‘Jan Aushadhi Yojana’ on March 07 virtually. Addressing the interaction session, PM said, “Jan Aushadhi Kendras’ give medicine to the body, there are medicines to reduce the anxiety of the mind and there are also centers that give relief to the people by saving money. The apprehension in the minds of people that after the prescription of the medicine was in hand, they did not know how much money would be spent to buy the medicine, that worry has reduced.” The theme of the event is ‘Jan Aushadhi-Jan Upyogi’. ‘Jan Aushadhi’ week is being celebrated across the country from March 01 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and the benefits of ‘Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana’.