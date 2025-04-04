Jamnagar Jet Crash Indian Air Airforce Issues Statement After One Pilot Dies In Fatal Plane Crash

Pilot killed as Jaguar fighter jet crashes during night mission in Gujarat, IAF issues statement. As per IAF, the Jaguar two-seater aircraft crashed near Jamnagar airfield during a night mission. "IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the Air Force stated. The crash site, in Suvarda village near Jamnagar, was seen engulfed in flames, with wreckage scattered in different areas. The pilots attempted to eject to prevent any harm to the airfield and local population. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the crash.