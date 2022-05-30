Jammu Youth Congress stages protest over murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala

Youth Congress workers demonstrated outside Aam Aadmi Party office in Jammu on May 30. Protests broke out in parts of north India over the murder of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala. Moose Wala was shot dead in his car in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29. Punjab Police suspects inter-gang rivalry.