Jammu: Wife of late IAF officer Ravi Khanna thanks Indian Judiciary for convicting Yasin Malik

Wife of late IAF officer Ravi Khanna, Nirmal Khanna thanked Indian Judiciary after Delhi High Court convicted Yasin Malik in a terror funding case on May 19. “Firstly, I thank Indian Judiciary and congratulate the entire nation. Bad deeds lead to bad. Yasin Malik is lucky to have gotten time to atone for his bad deeds in one lifetime. Four from IAF had died, how does it matter if one Yasin Malik dies,” she said. Squadron leader Ravi Khanna was allegedly killed by Malik in 1990.