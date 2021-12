‘Jammu West Assembly Movement’ workers stage protest against Pakistan

In the wake of the death of three policemen in a terror attack on a police bus, 'Jammu West Assembly Movement’ workers on December 14 staged a protest against Pakistan over their role in spreading terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists on Monday evening opened fire on a police bus near Zewan in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar, in which 14 personnel were injured. Later, two succumbed to their injuries.