Jammu Kashmiri Pandits protest against Government demanding security

A day after the killing of a Hindu school teacher in Kulgam district of Jammu, people belonging to the Hindu community working in Kashmir staged a protest in Jammu, demanding security for members of their community. Rajni Bala, 36, was shot dead by terrorists, after which the Kashmiri Pandit community, working under PM package demanded their safe relocation within 24 hours.