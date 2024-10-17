Jammu Kashmir Why Omar Abdullah Chose Jammus Surinder Choudhary As His Deputy CM | NC-Congress

Surinder Choudhary, former member of PDP and BJP was chosen as Deputy CM of J&K. Surinder Choudhary hails from Nowshera in Jammu. Omar Abdullah said he chose him to give a voice to the people of the Jammu and make his government inclusive. Five ministers also took oath of office along with Omar Abdullah. Choudhary emerged as a giant killer when he defeated BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina. Reportedly, he has been chosen as Dy. CM so people of Jammu don't feel left out.