Jammu Kashmir Two terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter

Two terrorists of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGuH) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Tral area of Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir on April 06. The two terrorists identified as Safat Muzaffar Sofi alias Muavia of AGuH and Umer Teli alias Talha of LeT. The encounter between the security forces and terrorists broke out earlier this morning.