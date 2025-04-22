Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack Will Not Be Spared PM Modi On Pahalgam Terror Attack | JK News; BJP

PM Modi strongly condemns terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. He said those behind the heinous act will be brought to justice. PM, who is currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, assured all possible assistance to the victims. "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. They will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences.": PM Modi Terrorists struck the prime tourist location of Pahalgam in Kashmir's Anantnag. More than 20 tourists were killed in this terror attack. PM Modi also spoke to HM Amit Shah and asked him to visit the site.