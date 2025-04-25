Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack What Led to the Pahalgam Attack Officials Point To Security Lapse

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Defence Minister addressed the nation, outlining the government's response and reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. The incident was widely condemned as tragic and concerning, especially as Kashmir had seen years of peace and increased tourism. During a high-level CCS meeting and an All-Party meeting, the government briefed political leaders on the details of the attack, highlighting where the security lapse occurred and the challenging terrain of the incident site. All political parties expressed solidarity, agreeing to support the government’s actions and avoid politicizing the tragedy. The Prime Minister also echoed a strong message against terrorism, emphasizing unity. The consensus was clear: India will continue to take strict action, and the nation must stay united in this fight.