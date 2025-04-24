Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack What Is Indus Water Treaty Suspended By India Over Pahalgam Attack

Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir—once a haven for tourists—was shattered by terror on April 22nd. Gunmen opened fire near the Baisaran meadow, leaving 26 dead and scores injured. In the wake of this heinous attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed swift justice. The government convened an emergency Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, leading to a series of unprecedented decisions. Foremost among these was the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty—a 1960 agreement brokered by the World Bank, delineating water-sharing rights between India and Pakistan. Under the treaty, India controls the eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej—while Pakistan oversees the western rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab. India has now halted its cooperation, marking a significant shift in bilateral relations. Additionally, India has revoked the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, effectively banning their travel to India. The Attari-Wagah border checkpost has been closed indefinitely, and diplomatic staff levels have been reduced. The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty poses significant challenges for Pakistan, which relies heavily on the Indus river system for agriculture and daily water needs. This move could exacerbate water scarcity and strain an already fragile economy. As the nation mourns the victims of the Pahalgam attack, India's decisive actions signal a new chapter in its stance against cross-border terrorism. The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty underscores the gravity of the situation and the lengths to which India is willing to go to protect its citizens.