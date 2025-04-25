Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack UK MP Backs India Supports Elimination of Terrorists Across LoC

Padma Shri Bob Blackman, Conservative MP from Harrow East attended an event organised by High Commission of India at India House to pay a solemn tribute, honour and remember the victims of the horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack. Bob Blackman said, “...It is my expectation that all the political parties in the UK will join the Indian government expressing their support, whatever direction that India chooses to take, including military action if necessary, to eliminate those terrorist bases that exist on the opposite side of the Line of Control...”