Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack Terrorist Targeted Specific Gender in Pahalgam

Pahalgam Attack: Terrorist Deliberately Targeted Males, All Victims Identified. Authorities have released the names of all the victims who lost their lives in the devastating terror attack. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility. Eyewitnesses said the terrorists checked IDs and executed those identified as non-Muslims. Reportedly, One of the Eyewitness told 'There were several tourists around, but the terrorists specifically targeted male'