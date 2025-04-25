Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack Survivor Narrates Horror Says Tried To Hide But Terrorists Found Us

Jennifer, wife of Sushil Nathaniel, shares a chilling account of the Pahalgam terror attack. She recalls that just as they were about to leave, her husband told her he needed to use the washroom. Moments after he stepped out, a loud sound rang through the area—they initially thought the ropeway had snapped. But when they turned around, they saw the first victim who had been shot. A girl nearby was crying and pleading, saying, “They’re going to kill us.”