Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack Soldier Killed In Encounter Two Days After Pahalgam Attack | Udhampur

Soldier martyred in Udhampur gunfight; manhunt intensifies after Pahalgam attack. A soldier was killed during an intense gunfight with terrorists in Basantgarh, Udhampur on April 24 just two days after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs and conducted jointly by the Indian Army and J&K Police. “Contact was established and a fierce firefight ensued… One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries and later succumbed despite best medical efforts,” Army’s White Knight Corps The gunfight is part of a larger counter-terror operation targeting the 5–6 terrorists suspected to have attacked tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran area. A ₹20 lakh reward has been announced for credible information leading to their arrest. On April 23, Indian forces foiled an infiltration attempt in Baramulla, killing two militants in a separate encounter. Security forces have intensified combing operations across J&K in the wake of back-to-back terror threats. The latest clashes underline heightened militant activity and infiltration attempts following the high-casualty Pahalgam attack.