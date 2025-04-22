Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack PM Modi Dials HM Amit Shah On Pahalgam Terror Attack; JK Terror Attack

PM Modi who is currently in Jeddah, was briefed on Pahalgam terror attack. PM Modi also spoke to HM Amit Shah about the attack and asked him to visit site and initiate swift action. PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with Amit Shah and asked him to take all suitable measures. Several tourists were reportedly injured after terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam area. No official confirmation has been issued regarding the number of people injured.