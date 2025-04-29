Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi Spits Venom On India I Pahalgam Attack

Pakistan cricket legend Shahid Afridi pinned the blame of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on the Indian Army. The former all-rounder’s comments came nearly a week after 26 people, mostly tourists were killed “Even if a cracker bursts in India, they blame it on Pakistan. You have an 8 lakh-strong army in Kashmir, yet this happened. This means you are useless, not being able to provide security to people, It’s surprising that within an hour of the attack, their media turned into Bollywood. For God’s sake, don’t make everything Bollywood. I was astonished I was enjoying the way they were talking” - Shahid Afridi, Former Pakistan Cricketer Meanwhile, The Centre has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including Samaa TV where he gave this interview. The BBCI in India is considering the prospect of completely boycotting Pakistan in international cricket. While India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket for more than a decade